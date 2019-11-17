10% reduction in bus service expected, 4 Seabus sailings cancelled Monday

Union job action will continue Monday and Tuesday, with SeaBus cutting four sailings, and operators banned from working overtime.

A statement from TransLink says that Coast Mountain Bus Company will work to minimize impact on customers, but is anticipating a 10 per cent reduction in bus services.

"We definitely understand how frustrating this is," said TransLink spokesperson Jill Drews about the impact on commuters.

"It's not what we want. We don't want to have any disruption to service either. We're making do with what resources we have and hope that they can understand and bear with us through this time."

SeaBus will be operating on its regular schedule with a total of four sailing cancellations Monday.

7:20 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. from Lonsdale Quay

7:35 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. from Waterfront

Earlier on Sunday TransLink announced more drastic cuts to SeaBus service, but later said "staffing shortage issue behind the cancellations has been resolved."

Drews said the employer and union remain far apart on the issue of wages in efforts to come up with a new collective agreement.