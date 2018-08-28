1 woman dead, another critically injured after being hit by SUV in Central Saanich

A woman is dead and another is in critical condition after they were struck by an SUV in Central Saanich, B.C., on Monday night.

Police say the two women, both in their 40s, were hit while they were walking a dog at around 7 p.m. PT. The dog was also killed.

The driver of the SUV, a man from Central Saanich, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the vehicle was headed south and the women were walking north on the opposite side of the road.

The section of Central Saanich Road where the incident occurred does not have sidewalks.

Sgt. Paul Brailey of Central Saanich Police said it was too early to determine if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.

Read more from CBC British Columbia