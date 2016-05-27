1 woman dead, 1 youth in hospital after possible carbon monoxide poisoning at campground

A woman has died and a youth has been flown to hospital after a possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau said in a written statement that officers were called to a private campground near Salmon Arm on Saturday to respond to a complaint of two people in medical distress.

Manseau said when they arrived they found a woman dead and a group of people performing first aid on the youth.

Investigators found a cooking pot with wood ash in it. They believe the pair had been camping in a tent and used the pot as a source of heat, which may have caused carbon monoxide poisoning.

The youth was flown to hospital in serious condition, Manseau said.

The death is not considered suspicious. The BC Coroner has taken over the investigation.