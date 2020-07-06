Return-It streamlines recycling operations to mitigate COVID-19 risk

B.C.'s Return-It program is introducing some changes to the way it collects beverage containers to help mitigate employees' risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

In a statement released Monday, the not-for-profit recycling organization announced what it called a "suite of innovations" aimed at modernizing the recycling system.

Among the changes is the introduction of reverse-vending machines and automated sorting technologies to some depots in an effort to limit touch points for employees.

"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Return-It has been adapting and evolving its system by reducing touch points while improving convenience," the statement said.

The organization is also launching a six-month pilot program at some depots that will allow customers to return all aluminum beverage containers without having to sort them. Currently, customers have to separate their alcohol and non-alcohol cans because the material is managed by two different agencies.

Bottles are recycled at Mount Pleasant Return-It Depot in Vancouver, one of several participating depots. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The six-month pilot launches Monday at several depots in several B.C. municipalities, including Vancouver, New Westminster, Burns Lake, Port Coquitlam, Pemberton, Esquimalt, and South Cowichan on Vancouver Island.

Rolling out this year

Return-It announced a series of other initiatives it said will focus on consumers' concerns for the environment, including:

Implementing a 10-cent unified deposit for all beverage containers — starting this fall — to simplify the overall system and make it even easier for consumers to recycle all their beverage containers — regardless of the size

Expansion of the number of Return-It Express Plus and solar-powered Express & GO contactless return stations.

Partnership with the Salvation Army to expand Return-It's textiles collection program to safely drop off used clothing for recycling.

Return-It also said it will also start using new transportation technologies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with recycling.

More information and participating recycling depot locations can be found at www.return-it.ca/nosortingcans.