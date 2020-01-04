1 person trapped following avalanche in B.C. backcountry

One person is trapped following an avalanche in backcountry near Merritt, B.C.

RCMP have activated search and rescue personnel, and say initial reports from the scene indicate the person is in need of urgent care.

Police received the report of the avalanche near Cabin Lake and Prospect Creek at 12:41 p.m. on Saturday.

The area where the avalanche was triggered is roughly 50 kilometres southwest of Merritt, a city in the south-central Interior of B.C.

RCMP are urging the public to check the Avalanche Canada website for conditions and to use extra caution when travelling in the backcountry.