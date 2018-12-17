1 person rescued from sinking vessel off Sidney, B.C.

One person has been rescued after their vessel took on water between Sidney and Portland Island on Monday night.

The Victoria Joint Coordination Rescue Centre said that the person called the Coast Guard near Moresby Passage, near Portland Island.

BC Ferries' Coastal Celebration rescue vessel responded to the call and retrieved the individual, the lone occupant of the vessel, who was then taken to Swartz Bay.

The vessel, a 24-foot pleasure boat, was left behind.

BC Ferries has cancelled remaining sailing between Tsawwassen and Duke Point due to weather conditions.