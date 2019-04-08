1 person missing, presumed dead, after fire in Esquimalt apartment building

A person is missing after a fire ripped through the fourth floor of an apartment on Craigflower Road in Esquimalt, B.C., Sunday afternoon.

Esquimalt fire chief Chris Jankowski said crews tried to rescue the person, but they were unsuccessful. Jankowski said he assumes the victim has died, but that is still unconfirmed.

Witnesses say they tried to rescue a woman from her balcony on the fourth floor. They said they held out a blanket for her to jump onto, but she refused. Jankowski wouldn't confirm if the woman is the same person who is missing.

Jankowski said multiple people were trapped in the building and had to be rescued by ladder, but there were only minor injuries as people escaped.

The fire broke out shortly before 4 p.m, he said. Firefighters and investigators have yet to determine what caused it.

More than 30 firefighters from four fire departments attended the fire in the community just west of Victoria.

Jankowski said there is extensive damage to the fourth floor of the building and water damage to the other floors.