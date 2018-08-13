1 person missing in mudslide near Cache Creek

RCMP have confirmed one person is missing and possibly trapped in a vehicle that was hit by a mudslide near Cache Creek almost two days ago.

Ashcroft RCMP were alerted to the slide on Highway 99 near the Upper Hat Creek Road junction at 5 p.m. PT Saturday.

According to Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, the driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the car, but the passenger and vehicle were swept over an embankment.

"The search effort continues, but there's some significant water flowing though that area that is hampering some of the search effort," said Shoihet.

"We are continuing with the help of police dog services, and search and rescue is expected to get into that area in the coming days."

Shoihet says more information will be released once police have notified the family of the missing person.

South Cariboo mudslides cleanup continues. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy99?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy99</a> remains closed at Hat Creek Corner. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy97?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy97</a> are open. Check major event updates with <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/glQKUwQcpm">https://t.co/glQKUwQcpm</a> <a href="https://t.co/ihCUDeJSmJ">pic.twitter.com/ihCUDeJSmJ</a> —@TranBC

According to DriveBC, Highway 99 remains closed in both directions with no detour available.

A number of mudslides hit the Cache Creek area Saturday after heavy rain moved through the region.

