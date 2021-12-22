1 person killed in Surrey crash involving 3 vehicles

One person is dead after a collision involving three vehicles in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday evening, according to RCMP.

Police say the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. PT on King George Boulevard near Trites Road. The driver of a Lexus sedan was heading northbound on King George Boulevard when they lost control and crossed the median, striking a Jeep and a minivan, an RCMP press release says.

The driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene. They were the only occupant of the vehicle.

The occupants of the other two vehicles are being treated for minor injuries, according to police.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and police say drugs, alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as possible factors.