1 person in hospital, 9 displaced after fire in Surrey fourplex

Nine people are out of their homes, and one person is in hospital after a fire broke out in a two-story fourplex in Surrey.

Surrey Fire said that crews responded to the call to the 10800 block of 133A Street at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief of Operations David Burns said they heard reports that someone was inside the building and made an "aggressive attack" to get inside and get the person out.

That person was then taken by BC Ambulance and transported to hospital. Their injuries are unknown.

Twenty firefighters were on the scene.

Burns said an inspector will be called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. Social services is now working to house the people who are unable to return home.