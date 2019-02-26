1 person in critical condition after shots fired in downtown Chilliwack

One person is in critical condition following reports of shots fired Tuesday afternoon in downtown Chilliwack.

Staff Sgt. Steve Vrolyk said the call came in around 1 p.m.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of Victor Street, near Bole Avenue. The area has been placed on lockdown as they investigate.

BC Emergency Health Services said it received a call about a patient in Chilliwack with a gunshot wound, and dispatched two paramedic ground crews and an air ambulance helicopter from Vancouver.

The patient, who was in critical condition, was taken to hospital by air ambulance at around 1:45 p.m.