1 person in critical condition after Burnaby shooting say paramedics

Police in Burnaby say they are investigating a shooting which sent one person to hospital in critical condition according to paramedics.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said paramedics responded to a shooting at 6th Street between 12th and 13th Avenue around 7 p.m. PT.

Police in Burnaby said in a Tweet that they are investigating a shooting in the same area.

A large police presence is in the neighbourhood, but RCMP have not released any details of what happened.

There have been multiple shootings across the Lower Mainland recently, many of which police say are connected to drugs and gangs.

MORE TO COME.