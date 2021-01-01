1 person dies from injuries following Duncan, B.C. apartment fire
One person has died after an apartment fire in Duncan, B.C. on Thursday afternoon sent eight people to hospital with injuries.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death; eight people were initially sent to hospital
The BC Coroners Services said in a release that it is now investigating the death.
The person who died, was transported to hospital by air ambulance, in critical condition, on Thursday according to B.C. Emergency Health Services spokesperson Sarah Collins.
Ten ground ambulances were also dispatched to the fire in the 2500-block of Lewis Street after the emergency call came in at 12:55 p.m. PT.
Collins said paramedics also treated multiple people at the scene of the fire.
RCMP said on Thursday that the fire burned for hours before being put out.
