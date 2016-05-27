1 person dead, 1 youth in hospital after possible carbon monoxide poisoning at campground
One person has died and another person has been flown to hospital due to what police believe was a carbon monoxide poisoning.
RCMP were called to private campground near Salmon Arm
RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau said RCMP were called to a private campground near Salmon Arm on Saturday.
Manseau said police believe a camp stove inside a tent is what caused the poisoning.
The person flown to hospital is a youth, but police did not share their age.
The death is not considered suspicious. The BC Coroner has taken over the investigation.