1 person dead, 1 youth in hospital after possible carbon monoxide poisoning at campground
British Columbia

RCMP were called to private campground near Salmon Arm

CBC News ·
Police believe a camp stove in a tent is what caused the poisoning. (CBC)

One person has died and another person has been flown to hospital after a possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau said RCMP were called to a private campground near Salmon Arm on Saturday.

Manseau said police believe a camp stove inside a tent is what caused the poisoning.

The person flown to hospital is a youth, but police did not share their age.

The death is not considered suspicious. The BC Coroner has taken over the investigation.

