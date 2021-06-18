1 of 2 men charged with murder of B.C. brothers is on the run, police say

Two men have now been charged with murder in the deaths of a pair of brothers in B.C.'s southern Interior last month, and police are calling on one of the accused to turn himself in.

Anthony Graham, 35, of Penticton and Wade Cudmore, 32, of Naramata both faces charges of first-degree murder connected to the homicides of Carlos and Erick Fryer, according to an RCMP press release issued Friday. Cudmore is in custody, but Graham is still at large.

"Their homicides are believed to be connected to gang and drug activities, with alleged criminal activities not limited to Naramata but other areas of B.C. including Northern B.C. and the Lower Mainland," RCMP Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said in the press release.

"We are concerned that Anthony is a target and those associated to him or found in his proximity are also at risk. Anthony, if you see or hear this message, I am asking you to turn yourself in to the nearest police station."

Investigators have released two photos of Graham in an attempt to track him down.

They say he could be anywhere in B.C. and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.

B.C. RMCP have identified Erick Fryer, 29, and Carlos Fryer, 31, of Kamloops, B.C., as the two men found dead in a remote location near Naramata in the southern Interior on May 10, 2021. (B.C. RCMP)

The bodies of the two Fryer brothers were found on May 10 by a couple walking in a remote area around Naramata Creek north of Penticton.

Investigators have connected their deaths to the homicide of 57-year-old Kathleen Richardson, whose body was found inside her home in Naramata last week.

Richardson was a licensed hairstylist who operated her own home-based business for many years and was also a volunteer firefighter since 2017. Police have not yet made any public statement about any connection between her death and the murder charges announced on Friday.