1 new possible public COVID-19 exposure at Vancouver's Bartholomew Bar
Vancouver Coastal Health authority says exposure happened Aug. 13 and 14, but risk is believed to be low
The latest reported potential exposure to COVID-19 in British Columbia was at a bar in Vancouver.
The regional health authority says anyone who was at Bartholomew Bar during operating hours on Aug. 13 and 14 should monitor themselves for symptoms.
Vancouver Coastal Health says the possible exposures are believed to be low risk.
Environmental health officers with Vancouver Coastal have issued closure orders for Pierre's Champagne Lounge and the West Oak Restaurant, while the Ivy Lounge in the Trump Tower closed voluntarily after public exposures to COVID-19.
The province reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases, the number of people with current infections, to 798, including 10 people in hospital.
There were no new deaths, leaving the provincial death toll at 198.
