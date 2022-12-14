Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

1 man killed in shooting in Chilliwack

One person is dead after a shooting in Chilliwack, B.C., on Tuesday evening, according to RCMP.

Investigators believe Tuesday evening homicide was targeted

CBC News ·
A white RCMP cruiser is parked on a dark suburban street in front of police tape. A house framed with Christmas lights can be seen in the background.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after a fatal shooting in Chilliwack, B.C., on the evening of Dec. 13. (Curtis Kreklau)

One person is dead after a shooting in Chilliwack, B.C., on Tuesday evening, according to RCMP.

Mounties say neighbours reported gunshots at a home in the 9700 block of Windsor St. at around 5:45 p.m.

First responders found a wounded man inside the house. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and are looking into whether there is any link to gang conflicts in the Lower Mainland.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to take over the case.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now