1 man killed in shooting in Chilliwack

One person is dead after a shooting in Chilliwack, B.C., on Tuesday evening, according to RCMP.

Mounties say neighbours reported gunshots at a home in the 9700 block of Windsor St. at around 5:45 p.m.

First responders found a wounded man inside the house. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and are looking into whether there is any link to gang conflicts in the Lower Mainland.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to take over the case.