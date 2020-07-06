1 man dead, suspect arrested and charged following Canada Day stabbing incident
Vancouver police say they have arrested one man following a stabbing on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Canada Day.
Luis Maulen, 52, facing 1 count of 2nd-degree murder
Officers were called to investigate a report of a stabbing that occurred in an area near East Hastings Street and Hawks Avenue just after 10:30 a.m., July 1, according to a police statement issued Monday.
The victim who police have identifed as Vancouver resident Daniel Haydon, 49, was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries two days later on July 3.
Police have arrested and charged 52-year-old Luis Maulen.
Maulen remains in police custody and is facing one charge of second-degree murder in connection with Haydon's death.
