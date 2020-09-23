1 man dead in work-related incident at Victoria construction site

One person has died at a construction site at the old Customs House building in downtown Victoria, the BC Coroners Service has confirmed.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Victoria Police Department responded to reports of a man suffering potentially life-threatening injuries near the 800-block of Government Street.

B.C. Emergency Health Services also responded, Victoria police said in a release.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and those affected by this incident," the department wrote.

While responding, police blocked traffic in the area on both Wharf Street and Government Street.