1 man dead, another seriously injured after ATV crash near Kelowna

Police in Kelowna say one man is dead and another was seriously injured following a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle in a rural area outside the city.

RCMP say around 3 a.m. PT Saturday it received a distress signal from a GPS device in the Postill Lake area, which is about 35 kilometres northeast of Kelowna.

Paramedics, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and Vernon Search and Rescue also responded to the crash area.

Police say one occupant of the vehicle, a 52-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second occupant, another 52-year-old man, was airlifted to hospital. Police said in a release that he has serious, life-threatening injuries.

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the death along with police. Officials have not named either person involved in the crash.