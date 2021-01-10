1 man dead, another injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Richmond, Coquitlam

One man is dead, and another injured after two separate shooting incidents overnight.

According to a written statement from Richmond RCMP, officers were called to a residence in the 8100 block of Lansdowne Road at around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

A man in his 20s had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He has since died of his injuries.

Emergency Health Services also responded to the scene, where members of the Richmond RCMP Serious Crime Unit and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are now investigating.

Drive-by shooting in Coquitlam

Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning Coquitlam RCMP responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Kingston Street.

A man was on the scene with gunshot wounds, and a vehicle with several people inside was seen fleeing the scene.

Police later found a car on fire in the 3500 block of Gislason Avenue and say it is believed to be connected. The man who was injured was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP say it's unknown whether the shooting is connected to gang violence, but there is no danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information, dash cam video or CCTV video is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file 2021-820.

The shootings follow a slew of violence in the Lower Mainland since the start of 2021.

A man was shot and killed in Surrey early Wednesday, a shooting police believe is gang related.