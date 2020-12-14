Man arrested following suspicious death in Kelowna: RCMP

RCMP in Kelowna, B.C., say one person has been arrested and remains in custody following the suspicious death of a 27-year-old man on Sunday.

At around 9:15 p.m. PT, officers were called to the 1700-block of Highway 33 after someone reported a disturbance, according to a police statement Monday.

When RCMP officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the man's body outside a residence, the statement said.

"The investigation is in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined amount of time," said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

She said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

RCMP said charges have yet to be laid against the man arrested, and Kelowna's major crime unit has taken over the investigation. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.