1 man dead after shooting outside Days Inn hotel in Surrey, B.C., say police

Surrey RCMP says one man is dead following what they believe may have been a targeted shooting outside a hotel on the 13300 block of King George Boulevard in Surrey, B.C. around 5 p.m. Monday

The incident took place outside a Days Inn Hotel. Police received a call for shots fired, and when they arrived found a man "in medical distress" with apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a release.

"Despite all attempts to revive the individual they succumbed to their injuries," a release from the police force said Monday. "Initial indications are that this was a targeted incident."

The scene of a fatal shooting on Monday outside a Days Inn on the 13300 block of King George Boulevard. (Curtis Kreklau)

The RCMP identified a vehicle belonging to a suspect in the shooting, which they described as a silver-coloured four-door Infiniti sedan, which they said was witnessed leaving the area.

A short time later, a burned vehicle was found five kilometres southwest of the hotel, near 96th Avenue and 124th Street.

Police said they are still investigating if it has any possible connections to the killing.

The region's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation and are seeking witnesses or any dashcam footage.

Police warned that the area of the homicide "will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time."