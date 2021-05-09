1 man dead after Burnaby shooting say homicide investigators

The Lower Mainland's homicide investigation team says a man is dead following a shooting in Burnaby.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said paramedics responded to the incident at 6th Street between 12th and 13th Avenue around 7 p.m. PT and transported one patient to hospital.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) later said in a tweet that the victim died of his injuries.

Burnaby RCMP originally responded to the shooting, but has not yet shared any details about what happened.

There have been multiple shootings across the Lower Mainland in the last few weeks, many in public places such as mall parking lots or public parks.

Police say many of the shootings are connected to drugs and gangs.

Burnaby violence

Six days ago, a 43-year-old man was arrested after an early morning shooting in Burnaby that sent a 25-year-old woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In mid-March police discovered a female burned body in a Burnaby park with other suspicious injuries. IHIT later took over the case.

One man died after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood of Burnaby in February, which followed another fatal shooting nine days earlier in the city.