Man arrested after carjacking and multiple crashes, Vancouver police say

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a carjacking on Vancouver's west side, followed by several collisions.

Police say the suspect forced a pregnant woman from her idling car near Alma Street and 4th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. The suspect then drove off in the Honda Pilot.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., police received reports of a crash at Granville Street and 70th Avenue, after the same Honda Pilot collided with three different vehicles in that area.

The suspect was able to run away from the scene, but police found him nearby and arrested him.

Vancouver police say no one was seriously injured and charges relating to the carjacking and collisions are pending.