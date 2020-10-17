1 injured in Kamloops shooting, police seek leads

Police in Kamloops say one person is in hospital after a shooting Friday morning.

In a statement, Kamloops RCMP said several gunshots were reported at 7:30 a.m. PT near the intersection of Columbia Street West and Pemberton Terrace.

Police arrived but couldn't find any suspects and cordoned off the area. They said initial reports described "a group of individuals" in a parking lot when the shots went off.

Police said one person suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at Royal Inland Hospital.

Police said Columbia Street West is closed to ensure public safety. As there are multiple hotels in the area, they added, their search may take some time. Local schools were asked to secure their properties.

Kamloops RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact them.