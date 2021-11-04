1 injured in helicopter crash near Nanoose Bay, B.C.
The adult male was the sole occupant of the helicopter when it crashed in the forest at 12:30 p.m. PT Thursday, according to police.
Police say the adult male was the only occupant of the helicopter
Nanaimo RCMP say one person suffered unspecified injuries when his helicopter crashed in the forest near Nanoose Bay on eastern Vancouver Island.
The adult male was the sole occupant of the helicopter. He was transported to hospital by B.C. Paramedics.
Police say the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. PT Thursday.
More information will be released when it becomes available, say police.