One person seriously injured after driver flees scene, vehicle later burns: Surrey RCMP

One person has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene and later turned up on fire, according to Surrey RCMP.

At around 6:20 a.m. on Monday, the victim was standing beside their car in the 8400 block of 132 Street when the vehicle passed by and struck them, a police statement said.

The driver did not stop to check on the person's condition, but left them at the scene with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than an hour later, someone called the Surrey Fire Service to report a burning vehicle nearby in the 8200 block of 134 Street.

RCMP say that vehicle matched the description of the vehicle involved in the hit and run. They also say the initial investigation indicates the vehicle had been reported stolen from Coquitlam on Sunday.

"Being that it was a stolen vehicle, it is possible that it was lit on fire to destroy any evidence in it," said Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Surrey RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team closed down a stretch of 84 Avenue between 130 and 132 streets while forensic investigators gathered evidence.

Anyone with information or who may have dash camera footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.