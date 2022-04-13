At least 1 dead after tree falls on car in South Vancouver

At least one person is dead after a tree fell on their car in Vancouver on Tuesday evening, according to firefighters.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said it was unclear how many people were hurt or killed in the accident on Marine Way in the River District.

Police officers have taken charge of the scene and an arborist has been called.

Footage taken from traffic cameras at the scene show a dark vehicle crushed beneath the tree at 6:55 p.m. PT.