1 dead, taxi driver seriously injured after gunman fires at cab in Surrey

One man is dead, and a taxi driver is seriously injured following a targeted shooting in a Surrey, B.C., parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), the shooting was reported at about 2:20 p.m. PT in the 14800 block of 108 Avenue.

When RCMP arrived, they discovered that a taxi driver and his passenger had both been hit by gunfire.

The 30-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

"Initial indications are that this was a targeted incident with the 30-year-old deceased man being known to police," Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in the statement.

"This daytime shooting in a strip mall parking lot demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of others and resulted in serious injuries to a taxi driver."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT or email ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.