1 dead, others injured following unexpected opening of Cleveland Dam in North Vancouver

One person is dead and others are injured after being caught up in the Capilano River following the accidental opening of the Cleveland Dam in North Vancouver during maintenance on Thursday.

Jerry Dobrovolny, Metro Vancouver's chief administrative officer, says the Cleveland Dam's spillway gate opened unexpectedly shortly before 2 p.m., releasing a "large volume of water" into the Capilano River while Metro Vancouver was doing maintenance work.

"We are conducting a full investigation into the event," he said, adding that there is no issue with the safety of the dam.

Dobrovolny says Metro Vancouver was able to resolve the problem with the spill gate this afternoon.

District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services says it received multiple reports of people trapped along the Capilano River and under the Highway 1 overpass.

Swift water rescue technicians were deployed, it says, where they quickly rescued two individuals who were trapped on a sandbar.

"At the time, there was extreme, fast-moving water," said Assistant Fire Chief David Dales.

"The water levels stabilized somewhat after we did our rescue."

Video from the Cleveland Dam malfunction today in North Vancouver I was walking my dogs there just before 2pm

B.C. Emergency Health Services says no patients were transported to hospital.

The B.C. Coroners Service says it has begun an investigation into the death.

RCMP and Search and Rescue are still on-scene.

Huge jump in water levels

According to a Metro Vancouver Capilano River flow graph, water levels sharply rose by 3.58 meters — almost 12 feet — between 1:15 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

A Capilano River flow and water level chart shows there was a spike in water levels around 2 p.m. Thursday. (Metro Vancouver)

On Twitter, District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services asked the public to always take caution near the water.