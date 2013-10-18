Skip to Main Content
1 dead, others injured following unexpected opening of Cleveland Dam in North Vancouver
One person is dead , says the B.C. Coroners Service, and others are injured after being caught up in the Capilano River following the opening of the Cleveland Dam in North Vancouver.

Swift water rescue firefighters were deployed, rescued two people from Capilano River sandbar

B.C. Emergency Health Services says people were caught up in the Capilano River after the accidental opening of the Cleveland Dam on Thursday. ((Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press))

One person is dead and others are injured after being caught up in the Capilano River following the accidental opening of the Cleveland Dam in North Vancouver during maintenance on Thursday.

Jerry Dobrovolny, Metro Vancouver's chief administrative officer, says the Cleveland Dam's spillway gate opened unexpectedly shortly before 2 p.m., releasing a "large volume of water" into the Capilano River while Metro Vancouver was doing maintenance work.

"We are conducting a full investigation into the event," he said, adding that there is no issue with the safety of the dam.

Dobrovolny says Metro Vancouver was able to resolve the problem with the spill gate this afternoon.

District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services says it received multiple reports of people trapped along the Capilano River and under the Highway 1 overpass.

Swift water rescue technicians were deployed, it says, where they quickly rescued two individuals who were trapped on a sandbar.

"At the time, there was extreme, fast-moving water," said Assistant Fire Chief David Dales.

"The water levels stabilized somewhat after we did our rescue."

 

B.C. Emergency Health Services says no patients were transported to hospital.

The B.C. Coroners Service says it has begun an investigation into the death.

RCMP and Search and Rescue are still on-scene.

Huge jump in water levels

According to a Metro Vancouver Capilano River flow graph, water levels sharply rose by 3.58 meters — almost 12 feet — between 1:15 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

A Capilano River flow and water level chart shows there was a spike in water levels around 2 p.m. Thursday. (Metro Vancouver)

On Twitter, District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services asked the public to always take caution near the water.

 

