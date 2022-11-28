Police investigating after 1 person found dead in Prince George motel fire

RCMP are investigating a fatal hotel fire in downtown Prince George.

Emergency crews were called to the North Star Inn in the 1500-block of Victoria St. in downtown Prince George Saturday night just after 11 p.m. PT.

In a statement, Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said the victim was found dead in the room where the fire appears to have started.

Two other people managed to escape and were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still on the scene as the RCMP's fire investigation and forensic identification teams conduct investigations.