1 dead in multi-vehicle collision on Coquihalla Highway

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway about midway between Hope and Merritt, B.C.

The RCMP says two tractor trailers collided on the highway just before 9:30 p.m. PT.

A third vehicle then struck the back of one of the rigs. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused a fire that ignited nearby bushes but firefighters were able to contain it before it spread.

The name and gender of the person killed in the crash has not been released.

Northbound traffic on Highway 5 was closed to traffic for hours overnight. A single lane northbound re-opened at 7:30 a.m. PT, but DriveBC is warning drivers to expect delays due to congestion.

