1 dead in crash involving dump truck at busy Langley intersection

Police say one person was killed in a crash at a busy intersection in Langley, B.C. on Wednesday.

Langley RCMP said officers were called at around 5:15 p.m. to a crash at 16th Avenue and 200th Street.

Sgt. Kirby Adams said the crash involved two commercial vehicles and one private vehicle that were all travelling eastbound on 16th Avenue.

Photos from the scene show what appears to be a crumpled silver car crushed by a dump truck. A second dump truck is parked nearby.

Photos from the scene of a crash in Langley, B.C., show a dump truck having crushed a silver car. RCMP say the crash killed one driver. (Curtis Kreklau)

Adams said fire crews and paramedics attended along with police.

One of the drivers died at the scene.

The other two drivers were not injured and are cooperating with police.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says one ambulance attended the crash but took no one to hospital.

Adams described 16th Avenue as a "very heavily travelled" commercial route, and said 200th Street is also a busy thoroughfare through Langley Township.

"It is a very busy intersection," he said. "It's certainly not the first time in my policing experience here in Langley where we have seen serious collisions happen there."

Adams said 16th Avenue has been closed to traffic between 200th and 208th streets and investigators could be there for hours.