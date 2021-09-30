1 dead in Burnaby house fire

One person is dead and another is in hospital after a Burnaby house went up in flames late Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to a house on Victory Street around 10:25 p.m. Smoke was seen billowing out of the windows of the home.

Fire Chief Darcy Robertson said initial reports indicated there were people potentially trapped in the basement. When crews arrived, Robertson says six people had made their way out of the building.

Firefighters found two people inside.

"Our crews went in through the back of the building and were able to pull out two people and proceed with first aid and CPR," said Robertson. He said they both left the scene with a pulse.

On Wednesday afternoon, RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed one of them had died.

A person is loaded into an ambulance following a fire on Victory Street in Burnaby. (Ryan Stelting)

Police also said fire crews had not entered certain parts of the building yet due to safety reasons. Robertson said there could be more victims inside the building.

Burnaby RCMP say the cause of the fire is still under investigation and it has not yet been determined whether it was accidental or suspicious.