1 dead in apartment building fire in White Rock, B.C.

One person is dead after a fire swept through a three-storey building in White Rock on Monday morning.

White Rock Fire Rescue were called to the building in the 1400 block of Foster Street just after 7:30 a.m., alongside RCMP, according to a press release from the city. Residents were evacuated and sent to a community centre for shelter while firefighters extinguished the flames, but one person did not survive.

The city's mayor has offered his condolences to the family of the victim.

"We are a small, tightly-knit city. When we lose one person, we all feel that loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time, and with all of those people who were temporarily without a home as a result of the fire," Mayor Darryl Walker said in the release.

Officials are not releasing the name of the dead person for privacy reasons. The cause of the fire is under investigation.