1 dead in 8 vehicle collision near Metrotown in Burnaby

A person has died at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Kingsway and Nelson Avenue.

Burnaby RCMP says up to eight vehicles were involved in the accident that happened around 2:28 p.m. on Friday.

Two people were taken to hospital.

Police said that while the investigation is in its early stages, it is believed that speed was a contributing factor.

Kingsway will be closed between Nelson Avenue and Marlborough Avenue for a "significant amount of time," according to an RCMP statement.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has in-car video that recorded the scene is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP Traffic Services at 604-646-9999.