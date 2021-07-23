1 dead, another injured in downtown Vancouver apartment fire

Vancouver fire crews say one person is dead and another was injured following an apartment fire in Vancouver's West End that started sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Friday.

The building at 1333 Hornby St has been evacuated and crews are evaluating when residents can safely return.

Acting Asst. Fire Chief Richard Craven says the fire is out and was confined to one suite on the seventh floor of the building.

"The person in the suite has succumbed," he said.

Officials could not immediately say whether the injured person was from the same apartment.

Fire investigators are on scene trying to determine the cause.