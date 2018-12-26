New
1 dead after Christmas shooting in North Vancouver
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after a fatal shooting in North Vancouver.
Police responded to a shooting at an apartment building on Monday night
According to reports, a person was shot at an apartment building in the 600 block of Seylynn Crescent.
The victim's name has not been released, and there is no word about arrests.
With files from Robert Zimmerman