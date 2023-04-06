A man is dead after police responded to an alleged armed robbery in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday night.

According to the RCMP, officers were dispatched to a different call at a multi-unit residential building on 104th Avenue in the city's Whalley neighbourhood around 9:30 p.m. PT.

While attending that call, police said staff at the building reported an armed robbery in progress.

Police said officers found two suspects and an "altercation" followed in which one Mountie shot one of the robbery suspects, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other suspect was taken into custody, RCMP say.

The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.'s police oversight agency, is now in charge of the investigation.