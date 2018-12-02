1 dead after overnight crash in Surrey

A woman in her 30s has died after an overnight crash in Surrey at the intersection of 80th Avenue and 128th Street.

According to a release from Surrey RCMP, police received multiple calls about a collision between two cars in the intersection at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A Honda minivan carrying a family of four from Delta collided with a Buick Sedan with a lone occupant, a resident of Surrey.

The two drivers, both women, were taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The driver of the Buick later died in the hospital.

The adult male passenger and the two children from the van were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours on Sunday morning. Surrey's Criminal Crash Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash camera footage of the collision to call 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers in reference to Surrey File # 2018-178152.