1 dead after 'explosive house fire' in West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP say one person has died in what they are calling "an explosive house fire" Wednesday night at a house on Elliot Road.

Fire crews arrived on scene at 9:30 p.m. PT to fight the fully-involved structure fire at a family home.

RCMP, responding to reports of explosions on the property, arrived on scene shortly afterwards.

Cpl. Meghan Foster of the West Kelowna RCMP said there were four people inside the residence who were transported to hospital.

"Sadly, one person has died, having succumbed to his injuries in hospital. Two have been deemed critical and a fourth person has been released with minor injuries," Foster said in a statement.

Difficult fire to fight

Assistant West Kelowna Fire Chief Chad Gartrell said it was a particularly difficult fire to fight.

"There were many [difficulties fighting this fire]. It was a rural place so the distance between fire hydrants is quite large there, so water supply was an issue," Gartrell said.

"It was early in the night, and there were a lot of bystanders around helping out. That sort of adds to the confusion as to who was involved in the incident and who was there trying to assist."

It took until 5 a.m. for crews to finally put out the fire.

Gartrell said because of the reported explosions, all the utilities were cut off and the structure was torn down and soaked to fully extinguish it.

Cause of the blaze and the reported explosions are still under investigation.

Read more from CBC British Columbia

With files from CBC Kelowna