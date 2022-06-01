1 person dead, 70 displaced by North Vancouver apartment fire

One person is dead, and 70 residents have been displaced in the aftermath of a fire at a seniors' housing complex in North Vancouver's Lynn Valley.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, there was flame and smoke visible from the three-story building.

Police say crews quickly brought the fire under control.

"Despite the heroic efforts of firefighters and other first responders, we are sadly now in the early stages of an investigation, in partnership with B.C. Coroners Service into the death of one person," said Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP.

A fire that swept through the Silverlynn Apartments, a three-story seniors' housing complex in North Vancouver's Lynn Valley, has claimed a life. (Justine Boulin/CBC News)

Police are not releasing the victim's identity while family is being notified.

Tuesday afternoon, North Vancouver RCMP said they were investigating the death to determine whether any criminality was involved. Fire investigators had also arrived to begin work to determine the cause of the fatal blaze.

Seventy residents of the facility are being registered with North Shore Emergency Management, the agency that provides support services in natural disasters and fires. The program will arrange for hotel and food for the next 72 hours.

"They're dealing with some trauma right now, and we're providing that trauma-informed support for them," said DeVries.

It's not clear when residents will be able to return home.