1 dead in 3-vehicle crash south of Whistler

Highway 99 now open to single lane alternating, 10 kilometres south of Whistler, B.C. after a 3 vehicle crash that claimed the life of 1 person.

Motorists experience heavy delays on Highway 99

The highway is now expected to reopen around 6 p.m. (DriveBC)

RCMP say one person has died following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 99 north of Squamish near Black Tusk.

Highway 99 was briefly closed in both directions between Alice Lake Road and Daisy Lake Road on Sunday, with motorists warned to expect heavy delays.

The road re-opened fully around 10 p.m. PT.

RCMP are not releasing further details about the incident until Monday.

