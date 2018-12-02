1 dead in 3-vehicle crash south of Whistler
Motorists experience heavy delays on Highway 99
RCMP say one person has died following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 99 north of Squamish near Black Tusk.
Highway 99 was briefly closed in both directions between Alice Lake Road and Daisy Lake Road on Sunday, with motorists warned to expect heavy delays.
The road re-opened fully around 10 p.m. PT.
RCMP are not releasing further details about the incident until Monday.
OPEN - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy99?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy99</a> to single lane alternating traffic just south of Chance Creek Bridge after earlier vehicle incident. Expect heavy delays and congestion in the area. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Whistler?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Whistler</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Squamish?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Squamish</a> <a href="https://t.co/t99cZJg5HF">https://t.co/t99cZJg5HF</a>—@DriveBC