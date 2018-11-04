1 dead, 3 injured in Surrey car crash

One person has died, and three people are injured following a car crash in Surrey late Saturday night.

Surrey RCMP say they received a call about a serious motor vehicle incident just after midnight in the 13400 block of 88 Avenue.

One of the drivers involved was pronounced dead on scene, while the three passengers inside the vehicle were taken to a local hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life threatening.

Collision investigators are on scene gathering evidence to try and piece together the cause of the accident.

As a result, police say 88 Avenue will be closed between 132 Street and King George Boulevard for several hours.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.