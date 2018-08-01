1 dead, 1 missing after float plane crashes in remote lake west of Lillooet

One person is dead, another is injured and third person is still missing after a float plane crashed on a remote lake west of Lillooet on Wednesday.

When RCMP arrived on the scene at Tyaughton Lake, 100 kilometres west of Lillooet, one person was already dead, according to a news release.

The injured person has been flown to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops with serious injuries, but police do not believe those injuries are life threatening.

The RCMP's underwater recovery team is now heading to the scene to search for the third person who was on board.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. Callers to 911 had reported a number of boaters were trying to save the occupants of the plane.

ACTIVE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SAR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JRCC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JRCC</a> is responding to a float plane which has crashed off Tyaughton Lake B.C. <br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CCCOS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CCCOS</a> répondre à un écrasement d’hydravion au large de Tyaughton Lake en C.-B. <a href="https://t.co/ztwibbHYmo">https://t.co/ztwibbHYmo</a> <a href="https://t.co/6qIBwxTGZW">pic.twitter.com/6qIBwxTGZW</a> —@VicJRCC_CCCOS

A Cormorant helicopter and Buffalo aircraft were dispatched from Canadian Forces Base Comox in response to the emergency, along with local firefighters and paramedics.

Police are not releasing any further information about those involved in the crash until the families have been notified.

Lillooet RCMP, the B.C. Coroners Service and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating.