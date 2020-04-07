1 business licence suspended as Vancouver enforces COVID-19 orders

The City of Vancouver has suspended the licence of one business for failing to comply with provincial health orders related to COVID-19, and it's issued nine warnings to construction sites.

City enforcement staff have made a total of 14,300 visits to restaurants, farmers markets, beauty salons, grocery stores and liquor stores to make sure they're following the rules, according to a press release issued Monday.

They've written 19 orders to comply with health orders, which include limiting food service to takeout or delivery, requiring salons and barbershops to shut down, allowing only food sales at farmers markets, banning gatherings of more than 50 people and requiring physical distancing measures at businesses that remain open.

The city hasn't provided any details about the business licence that was suspended.

Operators at Vancouver's 311 service have answered 117 calls with complaints about restaurants and 54 about personal service businesses like salons, the release says.

Meanwhile, staff have inspected 500 construction sites in Vancouver to make sure workers are able to stay physically distant from each other, and nine warnings have been issued.

Vancouver park board staff have also been busy reminding people spending time outdoors about the importance of staying two metres away from others, according to the city.

To date, they've issued more than 1,400 warnings about physical distancing in city spaces.