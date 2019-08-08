1 arrested, multiple boats seized in Surrey boat dealership fraud investigation

Surrey RCMP say one person has been arrested and a number of boats seized after officers executed a search warrant relating to an ongoing fraud investigation into Breakwater Marine on the Fraser Highway.

Const. Richard Wright say police have received multiple complaints about the company going back to June of this year but couldn't give more details.

According to its website, Breakwater Marine sells and brokers boats and has a parts and service department.

The company has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau, the lowest rating possible.

Complaints by customers on the BBB website list a litany problems including non-payment or late payments for boats sold through Breakwater's brokerage, overcharging, late delivery of purchased boats and poor or incomplete servicing.

Messages left with Breakwater Marine were not answered by the time of publication.

The investigation is being led by the Surrey RCMP Economic Crime Unit.

Police are urging victims who haven't yet come forward to contact them at 604-599-0502, anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-97189.