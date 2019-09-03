$1.3B Burnaby Hospital redevelopment announced

The government plans to spend $1.3 billion to upgrade and redevelop Burnaby Hospital.

"It's been 40 years since the last upgrade to this facility and that's way too long," said Premier John Horgan.

Horgan said the completely upgraded and modernized facility would include two patient care towers, 400 new beds, a bigger emergency room and new cancer treatment centre.

The original Burnaby Hospital was built in the 1950s and has undergone upgrades and additions over the years.

In 2012, a damning report by a committee put together by the Fraser Health Committee cited overcrowding, underfunding and serious problems around the hospital's aging electrical and plumbing infrastructure.

The report also noted the high rate of C. difficile bacterial infection within the patient population.

Burnaby Hospital currently has 285 beds and receives 70,000 visits annually.

Horgan and the NDP's 2017 campaign promises included replacing Burnaby Hospital.

Burnaby is the third largest municipality in B.C. with over a quarter million residents.