1,000 transit passes for low income seniors, people with disabilities cancelled by accident

"In the interim we have taken a number of steps to ensure people have access to transit. Ministry staff have been calling everyone affected and providing them with options," he said.

The statement said that people can also go to the TransLink Customer Centre at 590 Beatty Street in Vancouver to get a temporary card.

According to the province's website, the B.C. Bus Pass Program provides transit passes to low-income seniors and people with disabilities "to assist eligible individuals to help them participate more fully in their communities."